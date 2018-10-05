Highest ever losing average for Chisnall as Morecambe man is beaten by Van Gerwen

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen posted the tenth highest average ever recorded at the Unibet World Grand Prix, 101.54, in his 3-1 quarter final triumph over Dave Chisnall on Thursday night in Dublin.

The world number one had to be at his best to make it through a high-class encounter, as Chisnall went down to defeat with the highest losing average ever seen at the tournament at 97.78.

Van Gerwen’s 67 per cent double-in accuracy proved to be the difference for the Dutchman, who finished the job in style to set up a final four clash with Daryl Gurney.

“We should have games like this all the time, it was incredible,” said Van Gerwen.

“Dave played a phenomenal game, I think it was the best game ever seen in Dublin.

“I need to keep my concentration for tomorrow, there’s still a long way to go - I want to win this title, it’s as simple as that.”