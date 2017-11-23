Highest ever 24-hour rainfall in 50 years at Lancaster University weather station

Environmental Scientists at Lancaster University’s Hazelrigg weather monitoring station have recorded record breaking 24-hour rainfall levels.

The 24-hour period between 9am on Wednesday November 22 and 9am the following day was the highest ever 24-hour rainfall total in more than 50 years of records at Hazelrigg: 73.6mm of rain.

Storm Desmond produced 81.8mm over a 36-hour period. This recent rainfall – which was mainly from the early hours of Wednesday until later that night – notched up 95.1mm of rainfall.