Heysham pool fight continues as Carnforth and Hornby saved

The fight to save Heysham indoor pool goes on after county council bosses gave the thumbs up to the future of two other swimming centres.

Lancashire County Council has agreed to transfer ownership of Carnforth and Hornby pools to community organisations.

The future of the pools had been under threat due to Lancaster City Council cuts meaning the pools had been transferred back to the county council who had no plans to run them.

But now Carnforth pool will be run by Carnforth Community Swimming Pool Ltd and Hornby pool by Lune Valley Community Society Ltd.

The steering group behind the Carnforth pool takeover said they were “delighted” at the news. The pool had been due to close on December 31.

A spokesman said: “There will be some refurbishment before opening in the New Year, so that local schools and the community can continue to enjoy various offers to include a range of activities from swimming lessons, aqua aerobics, mother and toddler sessions, public swimming, adult only swimming and parties to name but a few.” The group has also asked local children via local schools to take part in a competition to design a new logo for the swimming centre.

Entries can be delivered to Carnforth pool (or emailed to info@carnforthpool.org) by November 20. First prize is a pool party, second prize a 10 week block of swimming lessons and third place a day family swimming pass.

Last month the head teacher of Heysham High said the school still hoped to launch its own takeover bid to reopen the Heysham pool which closed at the end of last month.

John Shannon said talks with Sport England were in the pipeline over the school’s plan to turn the pool into a community sports centre.

Lancashire County Council had offered £27,000 towards the school’s takeover bid but a campaign is under way to try to get them to increase the amount.

The county council’s cabinet recently considered a proposal to transfer Heysham Community Swimming Pool to Heysham High School and delayed the decision to allow further talks with the school.