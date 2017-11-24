Heysham man’s cystic fibrosis fight to be shown in BBC3 film

A teaser to a documentary about a Heysham man’s struggle with cystic fibrosis will be shown online this evening.

Dave Fisher and his family have been being filmed by the BBC for a documentary about his illness, which will be shown next year.

But a series of five minute teasers will be shown online in the lead-up to the programme.

The first of these is being shown tonight, Friday, at 6pm, and you can watch either on the BBC3 Facebook page or on their YouTube channel.

Another episode is due to be released on Monday.

Dave was given the devastating news that he has between six and 18 months to live at the age of just 31.

He was born with cystic fibrosis, and, along with his wife Sarah and her three sons Tyler, Harley and Corey, is now working his way through a bucket list to create lasting memories.

Dave is hoping his fight and the documentary will help raise much-needed awareness of the genetic condition.

To support Dave’s bucket list, go to https://www.gofundme.com/husbands-bucket-list, or to support Sarah’s Challenge Cystic Fibrosis fundraising page, go to https://www.facebook.com/challengecf/