Heysham launderette closed until further notice after firefighters spend hour tackling blaze
A launderette in Heysham is closed until further notice due to a fire in the building.
Firefighters were called out to Dorothy’s Launderette on Heysham Road at 9.16pm on Friday, November 4.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, two ventilation units and a gaining entry kit to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for one hour.
The windows and net curtains at the launderette were blackened with smoke.
A notice in the window of the launderette said: “Sorry we are closed due to fire and safety reasons until further notice.”
The owner’s of the launderette have put a poster in the smoke blackened window asking customers to call them with their contact details on 07493 540998 (Donna) or 07985 345618.
The notice said: “Sorry again we are doing all we can.”