Heysham High School changes name as it converts to academy status

Heysham High School has officially converted to academy status and changed its name to Bay Leadership Academy.

The secondary school takes on its new status from today, Friday June 1, and as part of the Tauheedul Education Trust (TET) following several months of close working with governors, parents and senior leaders.

Bay Leadership Academy is a 1,276 place 11-18 secondary school and sixth form college.

The change in the school’s name is intended to reflect a new chapter in its history, and aims to send a clear message that the entire school community is looking towards a bright future for Bay Leadership Academy pupils.

Principal John Shannon said: “Over the last few months, we have worked in partnership with TET and the academy’s stakeholders to formulate plans for Bay Leadership Academy’s future.

“This is an exciting time for our academy. I have no doubt that we will benefit considerably from having ready access to the expertise, approaches and support that have enabled TET to deliver outstanding results elsewhere in the country.

“I am also confident that our ongoing collaboration will create more opportunities for improved outcomes for our pupils and that, to me, is incredibly satisfying.”

“The conversion of Bay Leadership Academy strengthens TET’s presence in Lancashire, where the trust already runs six primary and secondary schools.”

Lisa Crausby, director of education (Lancashire) at Tauheedul Education Trust, said: “Throughout the academy conversion process we have worked closely with pupils, parents, staff and governors at the school, and have forged positive working relationships.

“The TET team brings a wealth of expertise to Bay Leadership Academy. Our approach is a collaborative one and we are very much looking forward to continuing to work with the entire school community to create opportunities for improved outcomes for all Bay Leadership Academy pupils.

“The new name signifies a fresh start for the school, but also reflects a commitment to retaining the strong local heritage and represents the school’s collective catchment of the Heysham, Morecambe and Lancaster areas.

“The inclusion of the word ‘leadership’ in the academy’s name is also important. It highlights our commitment to creating opportunities for all Bay Leadership Academy pupils to benefit from experiences that will build their leadership skills to set them on track for success both in their future careers and in their lives outside school and work.

“I genuinely believe that Bay Leadership Academy will continue to make progress to achieving outstanding status, and we are delighted to be alongside them on that journey.”

Tauheedul Education Trust is a mixed multi-academy trust that runs both faith-based and non-faith primary and secondary schools in five cluster areas – Lancashire, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, the Midlands and London.