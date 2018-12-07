Heysham apprentice hailed in skills competition

BAE Systems apprentice Jack Bateson is one step closer to joining Team UK for the 46th WorldSkills in Shanghai in 2021.

Jack, an engineering apprentice with BAE Systems’ Air, won the gold medal in the Mechanical Engineering: CAD (Computer Aided Design) skill category at WorldSkills UK LIVE, hosted at the Birmingham NEC.

He will now join the training programme to qualify to compete in Shanghai WorldSkills championships in 2021 – an event which regularly attracts more than 1,300 competitors from more than 70 countries.

Jack, from Heysham, has reached the final after progressing through two regional heats. He said: “I am thrilled to be one step closer to qualifying for Team UK. Receiving a gold medal at such a prestigious competition feels like such an accomplishment – especially after my colleagues and I have put in such effort to prepare for the challenge. Taking part has been really exciting and I have my fingers crossed that I’ll qualify for the final in China.”

Richard Hamer, Education & Skills Director, said: “Jack was recognised by the judges for his exceptional skills, exemplary behaviours and hard work.”