Hest Bank to welcome new micropub

Plans to build a new micropub’ in Hest Bank have been given the go-ahead.

The former cafe and restaurant on Coastal Road will be converted into a mini pub after proposals will given the green light by Lancaster City Council.

According to the Micropub Association, a micropub is a small freehouse which listens to its customers, mainly serves cask ales, promotes conversation, shuns all forms of electronic entertainment and dabbles in traditional pub snacks’.

The micropub will be housed in the ground floor part of the building which has been empty for five years.

The upper floors of the two-storey end property are used as residential accommodation.

The proposed opening hours of the micropub are 5pm to 9pm Monday to Thursday, 5pm to 10pm Friday, noon to 10pm Saturday and noon to 8pm on Sunday.

Councillor Colin Hartley spoke against the application at the city council planning meeting.

Concerns were raised regarding noise and impacts upon residents, reductions in privacy, smoking and parking.

The application received 48 letters of support which included the plans bringing an empty commercial property into use, supporting the local economy, foster community relations, attract visitors and minimal impacts on residential amenity. Alan Jolley, Kathleen Rodowicz and the applicant John Hughes spoke in support.