Hero workmen give chase to purse thief in Morecambe

Two men on their break from work came to the rescue after spotting a woman assaulting a pensioner in the street.

Dean Halliwell, 26, and 24-year-old Callum Wilkinson chased after the woman until the police arrived following the incident last Wednesday morning.

The pair had been on a break from their jobs at Morecambe and Wize VW camper van restoration services on White Lund and had popped to a convenience store in Glentworth Road when they spotted the attack taking place.

“I had just come out of the shop and saw a dispute going on but didn’t really know what was happening,” Callum said. “Then the elderly lady fell to the ground and I realised the woman had swiped her purse.”

Callum then grabbed hold of the woman and managed to wrestle the purse from her.

The woman then walked away from the scene before suddenly running around the corner.

Dean, who lives in Morecambe, said: “I started chasing her and was on the phone to the police at the same time, giving them directions.

“She led me all over the place down little roads and alleys on Westgate, I didn’t know where I was. After a while I heard the sirens and saw a policeman running towards me followed by a police car.”

Callum had remained with the pensioner, who was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary by ambulance with suspected head injuries.

“I just wish I could have stopped it happening,” Callum said. “I hope she’s OK.”

Dean added: “I didn’t really stop to think what I was doing but afterwards you think ‘that could have been my nanna, the shock of it could have really affected her. She’s someone’s mum and nanna isn’t she?”

Police said Tina Taylor, 45, of Oxcliffe Road, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with robbery, along with a separate offence of burglary. She was remanded in custody until the case is heard at Preston Crown Court on March 27.