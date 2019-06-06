Here’s why the helicopter was flying over Heysham last night

Rescue teams in Morecambe made an extensive night-time search of the shore only to discover that a person who had “possible entered the water” had left the beach before they arrived.

HM Coastguard said they received a call at around 10.30pm on Wednesday June 6 from a member of the public reporting that a person had possibly entered the water at Heysham.

The Coastguard sent the Morecambe RNLI inshore lifeboat and hovercraft, and the Morecambe and Arnside Coastguard Rescue Teams to search the area.

A spokesperson said: “A thorough and extensive search of the area was carried out and after local enquiries we were able to establish that the person had left the beach before rescue teams had arrived.

“However, we would add that the caller did exactly the right thing to report this incident and we commend their actions.”