Here’s the winners of our Italian Restaurant of the Year!

A Lancaster eaterie which is celebrating a special anniversary in 2019 is our Italian Restaurant of the Year.

Pizza Margherita won the most votes from readers to take the Lancaster Guardian title.

The restaurant, which was founded by Clementine Allen, will mark 40 years since it first opened its doors, on December 4.

Clementine gave up her job as an assistant chief probation officer to become a franchisee of her brother, Peter Boizot, who in 1965 opened the first Pizza Express in Soho, London. His sister has always adhered to her brother’s basic philosophy and principles.

Many times customers who are visiting the town will come into the restaurant and say it looks like a Pizza Express yet has more of a personal feel.

Pizza Margerita said: “Our amazing and committed team has worked incredibly hard particularly as we make all our own dough, and this demonstrates their wish to continue to provide excellent service to our customers.

“We would all wish to thank those of your readers who have supported and voted for us to become their favoured Italian restaurant in Lancaster.”

In second place was Buccelli’s of Church Street and Etna in New Street was voted third.