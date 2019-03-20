Here is how to enter for free tickets to see Sir Ian McKellen at Blackpool Grand Theatre

Theatre bosses at Blackpool Grand Theatre are giving 125 young theatre goers a 'one-off opportunity' to see award-winning star of the screen and stage Sir Ian McKellen for free as part of their 125 year birthday celebrations.

The actor who has starred in films from X-Men to The Da Vinci Code and as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy will visit Blackpool in May as part of his 80th birthday show tour.

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre celebrates 125 years and as part of the celebrations the theatre will welcome star of screen and stage Sir Ian McKellen thanks to the generous support of the Friends of The Grand.

The theatre has reserved 125 gallery seats, available to 18 to 26-year olds on a very special lottery basis.

Here is how to enter for your chance to win a free ticket:

Visit the dedicated website blackpoolgrand.co.uk/mckellenlottery from today (March 20)

There is only one entry per person

The chance to apply will close Friday 29 March 2019 (at noon) Winners will be notified by email only on Wednesday 3 April 2019

Those who are successful will then have 48hrs to accept and register your tickets.

These tickets are not transferable to another person and cannot be exchanged. These tickets are for the named person only and cannot be changed at any time. If you are unable to attend, please contact our Box Office (01253 290190) immediately and another random applicant will be selected.

Tickets will be available for collection from the box office, ID will be required with date of birth (Passport/birth certificate/registered ID’s Validate UK etc.).

This event has been kindly supported by the Friends of The Grand.