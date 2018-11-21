Here are where the 2018 Christmas Markets are held in Lancashire

Check out our guide of Christmas Markets.

Preston

Victorian Christmas Festival

Etsy Made Local will take place at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, in the city of Preston, on the weekend of December 1 and 2, from 11am until 4pm.

The festive market will showcase products from artisan makers across Lancashire.

More than 50 stalls, including chocolatiers, florists, card and textile makers, will fill the grade-I listed surroundings of the Harris.

Crafty Vintage

Ice skating in Lancaster

Crafty Vintage Christmas Market will be at Brockholes Nature Reserve on December 1 and 2, 10am until 4pm.

There will be street food, live music and lots of craft stalls.



South Ribble

St Catherine’s Christmas Festival will be on December 1 and 2 at the hospice grounds in Lostock Hall.

There will be seasonal stalls, live entertainment, games, Santa’s Grotto, ice rink, food, a craft fair and fairground rides.

On Saturday, December 1 Blackburn Hawks ice hockey team will be doing a penalty shoot-out on the ice rink.

Penwortham Christmas Markets

Kingsfold Market will be held on Monday, December 3 around the shops on Pope Lane and Hawksbury Drive, from 6pm until 9pm

Liverpool Road Market will be held on Wednesday, December 12 alongside the shops on Liverpool Road, from 6pm until 9pm

Read more: Manchester Christmas Markets: Dates, times, locations - everything you need to know

Chorley

Totally Locally Chorley businesses and traders have organised a Christmas market along Chapel Street in Chorley on Sunday, November 25, with special appearances by the Chorley Elf.



Chorley’s Winter Wonderland will open on Cleveland Street car park on Saturday, December 8 until Sunday, January 6 and will include a real ice rink, festive food, drink and craft stalls, a Bavarian fun house and ride for children and the return of Betty’s Tipis serving drinks.

Hoghton Tower’s Christmas Craftacular takes place on Sunday, December , 10am to 3pm.

Entry is £2 per person (under 16s free)

Stalls with local crafts, a fair and a Santa's grotto. Extra charges apply.

Read more: Here is where you can see Santa in Lancashire

Longridge

Longridge Does Christmas will run from 6pm until 9pm on November 29.

Lights switch on at 7.30pm. There will be numerous activities for children, live music, stalls, a Christmas themed pebble hunt and nearly 70 shops opening on the evening.

Longridge Christmas Tree Fair takes place on Saturday, November 24 at St Paul's Church, from 11am to 2pm.

It will include music from the Junior Choir, Father Christmas, mulled wine and mince pies and Christmas stalls.

Garstang

Garstang Victorian Christmas Festival - Santa arrives in style and sets up shop in his grotto on the High Street on December 10 and 11. There are a vast array of stalls selling everything from hog roast, German sausages, candy floss and dougnuts. Many shops are open all evening so you can buy those last minute gifts.

Fylde area

St Annes on the Sea Victorian Christmas Festival and Switch On Weekend takes place on Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2, from 10am until 5pm.

Saturday sees a Victorian Costume dress-up parade, a Santa’s grotto, seasonal stalls and live music from Beverley Alexander; Pete Lindup; choirs and carollers; Shanty singers and a brass band.

There will also be a town history walk at 1pm in the main St Annes square; Victorian dancing, Stone the Crows and Southport Swords dance groups, Talons Birds of Prey and vintage cars.

On Sunday there will be more Victorian fun, festive market stalls, as well as Nativity Crib and Carol Service at 3.30pm.

Poulton-le-Fylde Christmas Festival promises lots of market stalls, a visit from Santa, food and drink.

The event kicks off on Friday, December 7, from 10am until 7pm, with a selection of children’s rides and stalls in the town centre selling gifts and an array of hot and cold refreshments.

The lighting of the nativity crib is at 4pm followed by the switch-on of Christmas tree lights. Santa arrives at 5.15pm, with attendees welcome to join him on stage for a singalong. Live music from Blackpool Sixth Rock Bands is from 5.45pm. On Saturday, there will be children’s rides all day. The event is sponsored by Redrow, Chris Allen Ford & Mazda dealership and The Blackpool Sixth Form College.

Lancaster

Christmas at the Castle will be held in Lancaster on December 15 and 16.

The castle market and courtyards will be free to enter between 10.30am to 5pm.

The market will include more than 40 stalls from local and regional artisans and makers. A wide selection of hot and cold food stalls are also open, including hog roast, breads and bakes, crepes and waffles. There is an ice rink in Dalton Square, until December 31.