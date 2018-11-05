Here are a selection of 2018's beauty advent calendars

Katie Wright researched this year's beauty advent calendars.
Baylis & Harding Beauticology Special Delivery Red Advent Calendar
The first Advent offering from Baylis & Harding is filled with 24 miniatures made specially for the calendar, including bath fizzers, soaps and body wash, in festive scents like Candy Cane and Peppermint Swirl.
£13.99 from Amazon
Birchbox Beauty Advent Calendar
The Birchbox calendar brings together cult classics and new heroes from 24 beauty brands, including Pixi, Make Up For Ever, Lord & Berry, Benefit and Rituals.
£65 from Birchbox
Contents worth: £179
The Body Shop 24 Days of the Enchanted Advent Calendar
Olivia the Owl’s 24-piece flock includes bath and body favourites like strawberry shower gel, coconut body lotion and a couple of bath bombs, plus handy accessories like a cleansing sponge and brow comb.
£45 from The Body Shop
Contents worth: £85
Nuxe Beauty Advent Calendar
Nuxe’s legendary body oils take centre stage in this chic selection, alongside skincare and body essentials. And because it’s a collaboration with premium tea brand Lov, you also get a selection of organic teabags.
£59 from Escentual
Contents worth: £65.60
WE 24 Days of Beauty Charity Advent Calendar
As well as a selection of 24 much-loved hair, bath, body and skincare minis from the Boots beauty family (including No7, Soap & Glory, Mark Hill and Champneys and more), this calendar has the added bonus that for every purchase, £2 goes to women’s charity WE.
£70 from Boots
Contents worth: £85
Molton Brown Opulent Infusions Advent Calendar
Six of the 24 treats in this ravishing red box are full size, and that includes new festive eau de toilette Muddled Plum. A range of shower gels, lotions and mini scented candles ensure you’ll be pampering yourself well into the New Year.
£175 from Molton Brown
Contents worth: £272