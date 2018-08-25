Helping forge new friendships at Lancaster’s neuro dropin

One of the very best things about Neuro DropIn is knowing that when people volunteer or fundraise for us it is just the start of friendships that last.

Volunteers who stay a short time are as precious as the ones in it for the long haul, like Michelle who volunteered for Neuro DropIn when it was just a dream and who now volunteers weekly in our on site charity shop.

Or Tom, who when he has a rare weekday off from his job, rolls up his sleeves and gets stuck in. Tom has volunteered in lots of places but says he feels “really useful..part of the team” at Neuro DropIn.

In September, Matt, now studying at medical college in Cambridge is returning to volunteer for three days for old times’ sake and, he says, to see for himself how well the centre is doing.

Fundraisers, like volunteers, are the lifeblood of Neuro DropIn. Some help because they experience neuro illness close to home, others simply want to make a difference.

Whatever the reason we are delighted they hold cake bakes or take on personal challenges to help, like Gary Chekansky who, inspired by a close family friend’s neurological diagnosis, ran the London Marathon. And Rebecca Coldwell who leapt into the sky from a plane demonstrating her support for our charity and her own determination to overcome the challenges her MS presents .

Every penny raised helps us continue to do what we do best … together better.

We have vacancies on Tuesdays for our Dementia Support group, we need fundraisers , we need gifts we can auction at our charity call and prizes for our bumper raffle .

Or maybe we can help YOU?

Contact us at www.neuodropin.org.uk