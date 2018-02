Police areappealing for information about a Morecambe man as part of an operation to find outstanding wanted individuals in Lancashire.

Operation Montford is a campaign focusing on arresting individuals wanted in connection with serious offences.

William Dunn, 35, of Westgate Park Road, is wanted for assault and harassment of a 20-year-old woman on January 27 in Morecambe. Contact 01253 604118 or email 835@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 172@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with information.