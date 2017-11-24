Help needed for Galgate flood victims

Volunteers and donations are now being collected to help the families affected by the severe flooding in Galgate this week.

A rapid relief team has been set up in the car park at the New Inn in Galgate, offering hot food and drinks to anyone affected in the Galgate area, as well as looking after the service teams.

The team will be there until 8pm tonight, Friday, and also from 8am to 8pm on Saturday.

There is also a volunteer point set up at the pub car park, where people can go to ask for help or for anything they need, as well as people who might have items to donate.

There is also a drop-off point at Ellel Village Hall. Items desperately needed include cleaning equipment and storage such as boxes, bags for life and suitcases.

For the coming weeks, people who are able to volunteer with helping the clean-up operation are also welcome to get in touch.

For more information contact Steph Hoggarth on 07816 520814 or go on the Ellel Village Hall Facebook page.