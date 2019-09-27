Heavy rain is affecting transport routes in North Lancashire and South Cumbria

Cumbria Police are asking motorists to take extra care on the M6 between Junction 36 and Junction 38 following heavy rain fall.

Drivers are asked to drive to the road conditions in front of them, which may be slower than the speed limit.

Matt Graham shared this photo of Carnforth Railway Station

It means spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Flooding has also taken place in other areas of North Lancashire and South Cumbria, with deep standing water on the A6 between Milnthorpe and Beetham.

Earlier today, the underpass at Carnforth Railway Station also flooded, causing train delays and cancellations.

Further heavy rain is expected over the weekend, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Lancaster City Council have also deployed storm boards on Morecambe Promenade due to expected high tides and strong winds over the weekend.