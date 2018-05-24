Win a car at festival’s anniversary event

A fun festival celebrating the life of a popular young woman who died of leukaemia is marking its 10th anniversary – and this year there’s an opportunity to win a car!

AlannaFest, which honours young mum Alanna Duffy from Morecambe, will take place at Heysham Cricket Club in Heysham Village on Sunday, May 27, from noon to 8pm.

Alanna Duffy died 10 years ago and her family are holding a fun festival to mark the anniversary.

Alanna’s mum, Stella Duffy from Morecambe, is delighted that AlannaFest is bigger than ever and that a Fiat Punto Active Sport has been donated to help raise funds for CancerCare.

Stella said: “It’s fantastic that SM Cars have donated a Fiat Punto for us to raffle. I’ve sold lots of tickets already!

“My daughter Katie’s partner, Scott Mackenzie, owns SM Cars on White Lund and he has very kindly donated the car.”

Raffle tickets cost £5 each and are available from SM Cars, from Stella and on the day of the event.

This year there will be live music and DJ Trevor Cooke will compere the festival which will also feature a new elevated stage, catering stalls, beer marquees, a prosecco bar, dark fruits on tap, a big bounce slide, bouncy castle, face painting, inflatable pillow fights, massive raffle, tombola, Dobson’s Sweetie Emporium and many more stalls.

The Lord Nelson pub in Morecambe has made a kind donation of £250 towards the festival. Festival-goers are encouraged to take their own deckchairs and/or blankets to sit on. Entry will be by a suggested donation of £1.

Alanna, a former pupil of Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster, was just 26 years old when she passed away.

For more information on AlannaFest, contact Stella at alannafest@hotmail.com

Helen Hartin, a community fundraiser from CancerCare, said: “It’s such a lovely family festival and we always do Alanna proud.

“We’re hugely grateful to Scott from SM Cars for the amazing donation of the car.”

Alanna, a former pupil of Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster, was just 26 years old when she passed away. Over the last 10 years Stella, Katie, Alanna’s children Georgie Shepherd, 17, and Liam Mayor, 14, as well as her friends and colleagues have continued to celebrate her life and raise money for CancerCare.

Stella, who works at the Wacky Warehouse in Morecambe, said: “Alanna was such a bubbly person. When she entered a room everyone smiled.

“When Alanna died I was struggling and I had counselling at CancerCare for several months.

“AlannaFest is also my way of giving something back to CancerCare.”

for all the help they gave me.

“It’s quite emotional at the festival because it feels as if Alanna is there with us.”

