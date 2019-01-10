Will you be part of GP survey?

More than two million people are being given an opportunity to tell the NHS about their experiences of using services at the GP practice they are registered with.

The GP Patient Survey invites a sample of people aged 16 and over from more than 7000 practices across England to take part.

The survey provides detailed information about the range of ways people interact with primary care staff and how good that experience is. It plays a key role in understanding what’s working and what needs to improve.

It is a key source of information for understanding the impact of recent changes introduced in primary care, such as extended opening hours and other initiatives, which were carried out in response to what patients said in previous years’ surveys.

Those who are randomly selected to take part will receive a letter over the next few weeks, along with a questionnaire. They can complete it – by post or online – until the end of March.

Information is handled securely and no-one is identified when the findings are published.