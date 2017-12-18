Warning after diarrhoea and vomiting outbreak at Lancaster hospital

Symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting have been confirmed on Ward 33 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI).

Joanne Gaffing, Infection Prevention and Tissue Viability Matron, at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), said: “There are symptoms of sickness and/or diarrhoea amongst some patients and on Ward 33 at RLI.

Whilst visiting to Ward 33 is still an option, friends and relatives visiting their loved

ones are being advised:

n Not to visit any UHMBT hospital or clinic if they have suffered symptoms of

diarrhoea or vomiting within the last 48 hours.

n Not to visit with young children.

n Only two visitors to a bed.

n To remember to hand wash with soap and water on entrance to and exit from

the ward area.

n Only visit their own relatives/friends and not to visit communal areas within the hospital.

Joanne said: “Diarrhoea and vomiting can spread rapidly in closed environments such as hospitals, schools and care homes. Diarrhoea and vomiting can be spread through contact with an infected person, by contact with contaminated surfaces or by consuming contaminated food or water.

“I would ask that public and staff support us and I would like to apologise for any disruptions caused to patients or visitors during this time.”