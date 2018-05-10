Volunteers support the NHS

It may be about to turn 70, but the nation’s love of the National Health Service remains as strong as ever, with millions of Britons saying they would consider stepping-up to support the service in what continues to be a challenging time.

New research conducted by YouGov for national volunteering organisation, Royal Voluntary Service, finds over one fifth of adults (22%) in Great Britain would consider volunteering to support the NHS. The findings come as Royal Voluntary Service announces an exciting new strategic partnership with HelpForce, an organisation led by Sir Tom Hughes-Hallett, on a mission to integrate volunteers into the heart of the NHS over the next five years.

Barry Rigg, commissioner, Community Engagement Manager from the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Volunteers play an essential role in the way we provide care. They are hardworking and dedicated to supporting our staff, patients and visitors to get the best possible experience when in one of our hospitals.” Visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.