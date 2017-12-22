Visit your local chemist to help stay well during Christmas

Local health chiefs are reminding residents that seeing their local community pharmacist could be the best way to help them stay well during the Christmas period.

During the busy winter period across the NHS, seeing a local community pharmacist will mean people with minor illnesses are able to treat their symptoms sooner, whilst also relieving pressure in the rest of the healthcare system.

Pharmacists are medically trained experts who give professional advice on a wide range of treatments and a varied selection of over the counter remedies for illnesses and conditions like coughs, colds, sore throats and upset stomachs. It’s free, it’s friendly and without the need for an appointment, some of them also have private consultation rooms.

Dr Andy Maddox, a local GP from Lancaster, said: “As Christmas approaches it is important to know all pharmacy opening times, just in case you do feel ill over winter. Community pharmacists offer confidential advice and treatment for all minor health problems including coughs, colds, minor injuries and general aches and pains.

“I would encourage all patients to order any medication they need to keep them going throughout the Christmas holidays well in advance. If you do go away during the Christmas break don’t forget to take your medication with you.”

If people need medical help urgently, call NHS 111 from your landline or mobile to access advice and help to contact the local GP out of hours service. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

For more information on how to stay well this winter, visit the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/staywell#Co8WXxWYbrDfszTs.97.

Here are the Christmas and New Year opening times for chemists in the Lancaster district.

Christmas Day: Dalton Square Pharmacy, Gt John Street, Lancaster, 10am-1pm; Fox & Medcalfe, King Street, Lancaster, 10am-3pm; Kepple Lane Pharmacy, Garstang, 10am-1pm.

Boxing Day: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Morecambe, 9am-5pm; Asda Pharmacy, Lancaster, 9am-6pm; Boots, St Nicholas Arcade, Lancaster, 8.30am-5.30pm; Boots, Arndale Centre, Morecambe,

11am-4pm.

New Year’s Day: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Morecambe, 9am-5pm; Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Lancaster, 11am-5pm; Asda

Pharmacy, Lancaster, 10am-6pm.