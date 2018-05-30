Urgent appeal for blood donors in Lancaster

O negative and B negative blood donors are urgently needed at Lancaster blood donor centre, said NHS Blood and Transplant services.

Stocks are running low following the bank holiday.

An extra opening day on Saturday has been added between 9am and 3pm to help with the urgent appeal for B neg and O neg.

Existing O negative and B negative donors are being prioritised and they can walk in and donate however booked appointments would be ideal at our fixed site donor centres – Royal Lancaster Infirmary (within Medical Unit 1), Ashton Road, Lancaster, LA1 4RP.

There are currently appointments available at these centres over the next seven days so please do come along.

NHS Blood and Transplant are also asking people with appointments to keep them, especially O negative and B negative donors.

If you can’t keep your appointment do let us know as soon as possible so we don’t lose out on collecting lifesaving blood donations.

If you are not in a position to donate at the moment please do book an appointment to donate in the near future by calling 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk.