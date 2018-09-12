TV’s Leanne at dance fundraiser in Lancaster

Rub shoulders with a real housewife of Cheshire at a charity event raising cash to help women who have lost babies.

Reality TV star Leanne Brown will be attending the sponsored Dance-a-Thon at Lancaster University Sports Centre next week in aid of Tigerlily Trust.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star is a patron of the Tigerlily Trust – a small local charity run by a group of women who have experienced baby loss.

The Dance-a-Thon on Saturday September 22 will last three hours and is a fun event where everyone can go at their own pace and just enjoy moving.

Qualified dance/pilates teacher Natalie Rusiuk of United Fitness will put the dances together and she promises to make them fun, upbeat and easy to follow.

The registration fee is £5 per person through Eventbrite where a downloadable sponsorship form is available.

The Dance-a-Thon starts at 1.30pm but you can sign in, mingle, buy a raffle ticket and get a drink from noon onwards.

Everyone must be signed in by 1.10pm.

Raffle prizes include a two-night stay at Bay Villa in Grange-over-Sands.

The event is supported by Lancaster University Sports Centre and LHD Solicitors of Lancaster.

Val Isherwood, founder of Tigerlily Trust, suffered the stillbirth of her own daughter Lily in 2011 when there was no support available locally.

Val said: “We are passionate about helping women, their partners, family and friends to find healing after their loss.

“We believe it is crucial to know you are not alone, that there is support available and that there is a place for us to share our feelings with people who understand.

“I wanted to provide parents whose baby dies at any stage during their pregnancy, or soon after birth, with a support network and a gift that enables them to capture precious memories with their baby in the short time they are together in hospital.”

Among the services offered by Tigerlily Trust are support groups, one-to-one support and online support networks.

You can get Dance-a-Thon tickets at https://tigerlilytrustdance-a-thon.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information about theTigerlily Trust go to https://www.facebook.com/TigerLilyTrust/