The importance of immunisation highlighted

European Immunisation Week promotes the core message that immunisation of every child is vital to prevent diseases and protect life.



The slogan – Prevent. Protect. Immunise. – carries this message across the region.

The goal of EIW is to increase vaccination coverage by raising awareness of the importance of immunisation among parents and caregivers, health care professionals, policy and decision-makers, and the media.

WHO/Europe leads and coordinates EIW, and all Member States in the WHO European Region are invited to take part.

Regional and national partners, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), support implementation.

EIW also benefits from high-level support at the national level, including ministers, ambassadors and other distinguished supporters.

At the regional level, the initiative has the support of WHO/Europe’s Patron, Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.