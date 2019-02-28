Team of midwives deliver national award for excellence

A team of Lancashire midwives has won a national award.

The caesarean section team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals won the Team of the Year Award in the annual British Journal of Midwifery (BJM) Practice Awards at a glittering awards ceremony.

This award is presented to a team that has demonstrated an excellent contribution to midwifery; and showcased collaborative working and innovation.

The whole team were there to collect the award; including the midwives, theatre team, consultant anaesthetist and consultant obstetricians.

The caesarean section team has won this award for their outstanding work to enhance the experiences for women and their birth partners when they undergo a caesarean section. They have demonstrated how team working can not only have a positive effect on the outcomes for women and their families but on the whole working environment creating huge job satisfaction for every member of the team.

Sue Sherlock, Matron at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “I am enormously proud of what the team have achieved, and am so pleased that the team has been recognised in this way.

“Rebecca Cookson and Lisa Maddock took on the project of “Theatre as a Birthing Room” as part of their Clinical Academic Trainee Programme and they have worked continuously to improve the experience for women who need a caesarean section. They have brought the whole team together to achieve a fantastic result. Consultant anaesthetists Clare Taylor and Anna Bewlay have been key to the success of this project together with our obstetric colleagues and without their leadership as part of the theatre team we could not have reached our goal.”

“We also have to recognise the huge part the theatre staff have played in this project. They have been willing to work in different ways and made adjustments to their working environment in order to make the operating theatre into a Birth Room.

“The team will continue to evaluate the project and the feedback from women to date has been fantastic. If ever a team deserved to win an award it is definitely them!”

The British Journal of Midwifery (BJM) Practice Awards recognise outstanding achievements in midwifery.