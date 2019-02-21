Tackling the issues of smoking associated with playing sports

The commissioned Stop Smoking Service for Lancashire, the ‘Quit Squad’, is looking to work with local grassroots leagues and clubs to encourage a new initiative – ‘Smoke Free Sidelines’.

The aim of the initiative is to denormalise smoking around children and young people, specifically those engaged in sport and break the association of smoking with sport.

Gareth Beck from the Quit Squad said: “Children and young people have the right to participate in and enjoy physical activity and sport in a clean, smoke free environment.

“We want leagues and clubs to recognise the significant evidence demonstrating the negative health impacts of tobacco use and exposure to second hand smoke.

“We believe everyone involved in grassroots sport has a responsibility to set an example with respect to health and wellbeing and help to create healthy shared community spaces for children and families.”

The service also provides free pitch side resources and would like to hear from leagues and clubs involved in grassroots sports across Lancashire.

For more information contact the Quit Squad on Freephone 0800 328 6297 to discuss how to create a healthier future for the next generation.

The Quit Squad is a service delivered by Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and funded by Lancashire County Council. You can access the service in your local community by visiting a drop-in clinic (for which no appointments are required) or by attending a one-to-one session. The Quit Squad also offers sessions in the community and workplace.

For further details, telephone 0800 3286297, visit www.quitsquad.nhs.uk, or follow the Quit Squad on Twitter @LancashireCare #QuitSquad.