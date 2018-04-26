Super slimmer from Morecambe sheds stones

A mum-of-two who had got so overweight she couldn’t climb back up if she went down on her knees has earned a new lease of life after shedding an incredible three stones in 12 weeks.

Former front-of-house restaurant worker Lyn English, 64, of Morecambe, began gaining weight after undergoing operations on severe foot issues caused by spending her working life on her feet.

But after dedicating herself to the three-month Active Lives course at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Lancaster, Lyn lost 39inches from all over her figure and it spurred her on to keep up with the healthy eating and exercising.

She said: “Because of the operations on my feet, at first I could only do chair exercises but now I can give all the machines a go at Salt Ayre gym.”

And she is fully behind the Lancashire County Council health initiative Your Mile Your Way, which she will be supporting at the gym.

The project will see people across Lancashire being asked to walk, run, hop, skip, jump or swim a mile on May 18.

The aim is to encourage at least 24,901 people to pledge to take part on Your Mile Your Way Day. The figure is the number of miles it would take to go around the world.

Lyn said: “Your Mile Your Way is a great way to motivate people who don’t normally take exercise to get involved and while I don’t carry as much as I used to, I will still be throwing my weight behind it!”

Lyn, who had worked in hospitality all of her life, was left immobile three years ago because of the ‘incredible pain’ she was suffering in her feet and the subsequent operations that helped to ease her condition.

And while immobile she started to pile the pounds on because of the lack of exercise. However, all of that changed after going for a coffee to Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

“I picked up a leaflet about the Active Lives scheme and decided to join because I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life in a rocker. The initial chair exercises started to build my muscles again and at the same time, I started to take care of what I ate,” said Lyn.

She said: “When my 21-year-old grandson saw me, he said ‘Wow, you’re looking good Nan!’ which made me feel great.I’ve dropped three dress sizes and have either binned all of my old clothes or sent them to the charity shop. “ To sign up and pledge your mile, visit www.yourmileyourway.co.uk