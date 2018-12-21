Practice safe sex during the festive season to avoid STIs

People are being reminded to stay sexually safe this Christmas to avoid contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or getting unintentionally pregnant.

Lancashire Care Foundation Trust’s Contraception and Sexual Health (CaSH) service is advising people to practice safe sex during the festive season and can provide advice if things go wrong or people need support.

With lots of people socialising and attending parties at this time of the year, it is important to be prepared just in case unplanned sex resulting in an STI or unwanted pregnancy occurs.

This is all the more important when alcohol is flowing and inhibitions are lowered. To be prepared during the festive season, follow CaSH’s top tips:

*Don’t drink too much, stay in control. Look out for yourself and your friends

*Stock up on contraception to prevent running out when the clinics are closed

*Always have one or two condoms with you, so you’re prepared for unplanned sex

*Know where to get emergency contraception

*Know how to find a clinic in your local area

To contact your local CaSH team, book an appointment or find out about ‘drop-ins,’ call 01772 401140. There are clinics in various locations and different session times across Lancashire. Visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/cash-lancashire.