Opt to quit booze for January

According to UK charity Alcohol Concern, alcohol is estimated to cost the NHS £3.5

billion annually with around 2.5 million people drinking more than 14 units on their

heaviest drinking days.

This month is your chance to get on board with the Dry January appeal and swap your favourite tipple for a mocktail alternative.

Alcohol Concern runs Dry January every year and its aim is to start a new conversation about alcohol by encouragingpeople to go dry for the 31 days of January.

You may treat yourself to a couple of beers after a hard week in the office but not only does that come with a pretty hefty price tag; you are also consuming a high number of calories which is not good for your waistline.

The average person spends £50,000 on booze in their lifetime.

Alan Dowswell, Health Early Action Team Practitioner, UHMBT, said: “By taking part in Dry January you can reduce your waistline, improve your physical and mental health

and reduce the cost to yourself and the NHS.”Download the app atwww.alcoholconcern.org.uk/dry-january.