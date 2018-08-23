North West Ambulance Service paramedics call off strike action

County paramedics have called off their strike action after new talks in their long-running pay dispute.

Members of the GMB union have been staging walk-outs every Saturday for 7 weeks, and had planned to continue until October.

However the union has now announced that this week's strike has been suspended to allow further talks with North West Ambulance Service.

Mike Buoey, GMB Organiser, said: “After consulting our members at a branch meeting, we have agreed to postpone this weekend’s strike action and will be having further meetings with the employer and ACAS next week.

“Whilst it is early days we are hopeful these exploratory talks may prove fruitful and help us address the concerns of our members.

“We will be having a further branch meeting to consider the next steps”.

The dispute over pay banding dates back to when ambulance services in the region merged to form North West Ambulance Service.