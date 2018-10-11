Nominations open for North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2019

The search is on for the North West Coast’s most inspiring clinical research and innovation teams and individuals whose work is making a difference to people’s lives.

The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2019 are open for nominations – celebrating achievements in clinical research and healthcare innovation.

The deadline for nominations is November 30, 2018, and they can be entered at: http://www.nwcawards.co.uk/.

The awards are a collaboration between the Innovation Agency, the NIHR Clinical Research Network North West Coast (CRN NWC) and NIHR Collaboration for Leadership in Applied Health Research and Care North West Coast (CLAHRC NWC).

Entries are invited from any health, care and related organisations - NHS, local authorities, universities, businesses, charities and voluntary sector.

The event includes 12 categories, as follows:

·Outstanding contribution to patient and public involvement award

·Research for wellbeing award

·Research student of the year award

·Taking research into practice award

·Culture for innovation award

·Patient safety innovation award

·Transformation award

·Partnership in innovation award

·Clinical research practitioner of the year award

·Clinical research rising star of the year award

·Clinical research site or team of the year award

·Excellence in the delivery of commercial life science research award

Dr Liz Mear, Chief Executive of the Innovation Agency, said: “Our region punches above its weight with the excellent innovations being created here for the benefit of our population.

“The awards give us the chance to celebrate some of our most innovative organisations and individuals – and to help spread the word so their great work can be replicated elsewhere.”

Jacqueline Pirmohamed, Chief Operating Officer of the NIHR Clinical Research Network, North West Coast said: “The Research and Innovation Awards are a fantastic celebration of the region’s achievements in healthcare research and innovation. The awards provide an opportunity to thank researchers and patients who have devoted time, effort and expertise to help develop new treatments that significantly improve the lives of patients living in the North West Coast region.”

Professor Mark Gabbay, Director of CLAHRC North West Coast, added: “These awards are fantastic for acknowledging the research being done across the North West Coast and for showcasing our collaborative approaches with partners to demonstrate the focus research has on enhancing improved health for patients.”

Enter at: http://www.nwcawards.co.uk/ before November 30 2018.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Liverpool on March 7 2019.