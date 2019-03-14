Morecambe Bay nurses join cancer charity's clinical nurse specialist team

Two Morecambe Bay nurses have joined a cancer charity's nurse specialist team.

Joanne Darby and Karen Price, from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, have been ‘adopted’ by Mesothelioma UK, an asbestos-related cancer charity

Karen Price

The lung cancer nurses have joined the charity's growing team of clinical nurse specialists to extend its support and care for mesothelioma patients in the Morecambe Bay, Lancaster and Barrow regions.

The main aims of the adopted nurse posts are to support the development of existing nurse specialists, enhance specialist mesothelioma knowledge base and skills, and enhance the outcomes and experience of patients and their families.