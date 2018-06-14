Morecambe Bay hospital staff have increased their recycling

NHS staff in North Lancashire and South Cumbria have made significant progress in becoming more environmentally friendly by dramatically increasing recycling and energy savings across local hospitals.

In 2017, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) diverted a total of 717 tonnes of general waste from landfill to Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), a fuel produced from various types of wastes such as non-recyclable plastics.

This is compared to the 548 tonnes diverted in 2013/14, and equates to a total cost saving of over £264,000 and enough energy saved to power 130 homes all year.

Other environmental contributions from UHMBT in 2017 included:

l 101.33 tonnes of card and paper recycled – the equivalent of saving 1,723 trees

l 3 tonnes of glass recycled – preventing 69 litres of oil being used

l 8,72 tonnes of cans recycled – the equivalent of 26,160 passenger miles in carbon emissions

l 34.11 tonnes of plastic recycled - the equivalent of 2,842,500 carrier bags

l 1,347,360 killowatt hours (kWh) saved by sending materials for recycling and recovery – enough to power 288 households for a year

l 865 tonnes of waste diverted from landfill – saving 2,594 cubic metres of land

Clare Grootendorst, Waste and Compliance Manager, UHMBT, said: “As a Trust, we have been doing a lot of work to ensure that we become more sustainable. Working to reduce waste and increase how much we recycle not only helps us to become more sustainable in the long run, but also makes sure that our services are running as safely and efficiently as possible.

“We strongly believe that, with the help of our patients and staff, we will be able to continue to develop new ways of reducing our waste and implement the changes needed to reduce our environmental footprint.

“Creating a greener environment to live in has long term health benefits to our communities and population too.”

New LED lighting has already been installed in corridors, waiting areas and wards across Furness General Hospital and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.