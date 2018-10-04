More nurses from overseas recruited by UHMBT this year

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) recruited more international nurses in the first six months of this year compared to the whole of last year.

International recruitment has been a key strand of the Trust recruitment strategy for a number of years.

The purpose of this was to complement the local nurse recruitment campaigns.

From 2017-18 nine international nurses joined UHMBT, so far in the 2018/19 financial year 23 international nurses joined.

Ervin Jay Evasco, International Recruit at UHMBT said; “I’ve come from the Philippines, and have lived most of my life in the province of Rizal.

“I hadn’t really given working overseas any serious thought until representatives from the Trust came to my country looking for nurses. I was really pleased that one by one I’ve been breezing through the requirements, although the International English Language Testing System is challenging.

“The amount of learning materials, support and dedication everyone in the Trust gives to the new recruits has been phenomenal. The healthcare is very unique and a complete 180 of what I’ve experienced in my home country. Staff are at the top of

their expertise and are always approachable, polite and cheerful.

“I have been sending messages to most of my colleagues who are still working in the hospital setting, but have similar a background when it comes to healthcare to prepare and to watch out for updates if ever the Trust decides to come back and recruit candidates.”

Joann Morse, Director of Nursing said; “During the last 12 months there have been many changes to the way which nurses can join the UK and obtain their NMC registration. This has had a really positive impact for UHMBT. As of early September 2018 we have had 23 international nurses join us in 2018-19 and six more expected in September 2018.

“Once an international recruit joins us they undergo extensive training and it takes around four months to be ‘ward ready’. We are hopeful that we will continue to see the number of international nurses join us over the coming months.

“In terms of local recruitment in September 2018 we are looking forward to welcoming 52 preceptorship nurses to our wards and departments.

These nurses will be expected to receive their NMC pins throughout September into early October 2018 and will be supported through the Trust preceptorship programme.”

For the latest vacancies across UHMBT visit http://betterwithyou.co.uk/.