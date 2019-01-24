Mental health crisis partnership in line for coveted award

An initiative to help people with mental health issues is in the running for a prestigious award.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and Richmond Fellowship have been working together to develop alternative ways of providing support for those in mental health crisis and have been shortlisted for the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Partnership Awards 2019.

The partnership has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Not for Profit Working in Partnership with the NHS’ category for their efforts in working together to improve mental health crisis care.

The partnership has opened two crisis houses in Lancashire, which provide a small number of beds and a safe, home-like environment.

The partners have also developed an innovative model of supporting people who attend A&E in crisis, Mental Health Decision Units, and runs Sparky’s Café at The Harbour Hospital in Blackpool, providing apprenticeship opportunities for people recovering from mental ill health to help them get back into employment.

Sue Moore, director of strategic developments at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are delighted that our partnership with Richmond Fellowship has been shortlisted for the HSJ Partnership Awards 2019.”