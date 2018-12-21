Mammoth challenge for Sian

Four men took part in a mammoth challenge to climb Mount Teide in Tenerife and get back to Morecambe within 48 hours to raise money for mental health charity Lancashire Mind .

Brothers Dylan Musgrave and Kirt Musgrave from Morecambe along with Steven Wren from Promenade Music and Steven Neesham from Clitheroe, wanted to raise money for Shine for Sian which was set up to raise money for the mental health charity following the death of Morecambe teenager Sian Waterhouse who took her own life.

Dylan Musgrave said: “We decided to take up the challenge of climbing Mount Teide the third highest volcanic structure in the world at 3,718 meters located in Tenerife and getting back to sunny Morecambe within 48 hrs in aid of Lancashire mind and “shine for Sian” .

“We set of from Morecambe at 3.30am to fly from Manchester at 7.20am.We picked up our hire car from the airport and drove up to the start of the walk up the volcano.

“We made it to the the refuge called “Altavista del Teide Refuge” at 3,260 meters high up on the volcano and we made it just in time to see the sun setting and introduce ourselves to other adventurers from many different countries, some quite shocked at the task we’d set hoping to be back home in England for supper the next night!

“The next morning we woke to coffee at 5am and a quick bite and kit check before heading out into the darkness at -4 degrees. This was exhausting, everyone struggled to breathe because the oxygen at that height is only around 50% and the risk of altitude sickness is pretty high.

“Luckily we had done quite a bit of pre-training which definitely helped as we spent the next couple of hours pushing hard so we could make it to the top in time for the sunrise.

“Nearing the summit we found ourselves at the front and looking to be the first to summit that day, this made us push harder then the feelin g of seeing the summit crater first was amazing. As the sun broke the horizon everyone started to cheer, it was perfect. We did the challenge in 46 hours

“Steven Wren posted video updates letting everyone know how we were doing and so people could donate to Lancashire Mind.

“We raised a fantastic £2,586 for charity.”