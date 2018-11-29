Light up a Life to honour loved ones at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens

A woman from Garstang will be telling her story to encourage people to remember and honour loved ones this Christmas as part of the St John’s Hospice annual Light up a Life campaign.

Every Christmas, the trees in the gardens at the Lancaster hospice shine brightly with warm memories of the special people loved and missed as hundreds of people dedicate hundreds of lights to them over the festive period.

The Light up a Life services couldn’t go ahead without the support of kind-hearted volunteers who give up their time to help out. One such person is Sandra Keeling from Garstang who will be speaking at the service at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens on Friday November 30.

Sandra’s husband Gordon passed away in St John’s Hospice in May 2017. After seeing the care he received from everyone associated with the hospice, she knew she wanted to come back to volunteer and now helps out in the Courtyard Café each week.

She said: “This will be my first time at one of St John’s Light up a Life services. I automatically said yes without giving it a thought when I was asked to say a few words… I might need a couple of sprays of rescue remedy before I start but I’m sure I’ll be fine!

“Thanks to St John’s’, Gordon’s last days were in wonderful surroundings and were pain free.

“We were able to stay with him around the clock and, in one sense it was lovely as he was so peaceful.

“Before Gordon’s illness, we didn’t know anything about St John’s but our whole family was very quickly welcomed into their family and their care. There is truly no better place for love and support for your loved one, your family, and yourself than St John’s Hospice.”

For more information visit www.sjhospice.org.uk/lightupalife.