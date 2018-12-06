Lancaster charity honours surgeons

Two Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust consultants have been honoured by members of a Lancaster charity.

The Windbags Lung Cancer Support Group held a special fundraising event for the CancerCare charity and made special presentations to Cardiothoracic Surgeons, Mr Nidal Bittar and Mr Andrew Duncan, to thank them for their support. Alison Graham, from Windbags, said: “We have had such great treatment with great surgeons and everyone involved in Blackpool and Lancaster and staff at the Cancer Care charity have been fantastic.

“They are such great people and they deal with so many people.

“I was diagnosed in 2016 and I can’t tell you how grateful I am to Mr Duncan. I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for him because he gave me a second chance and I am a firm believer that he saved my life.’’

Cathy Lloyd from the group added her thanks at the presentation.

She said: “Mr Bittar is such a marvellous man who gave me another chance of life and I’m very grateful to him for all he has done for me.’’

Mr Duncan said: “We are really grateful to the Windbags group for their kind words and support and we were really proud to pick up these awards.’’