Join in debate about end of life choices with Lancaster hospital team

A debate about the choices at the end of life has been organised by the palliative care and chaplaincy team at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The debate, called; ‘With the end in Mind: life, death and Physician Assisted Suicide’ is part of Morecambe Bay Trust’s work for Dying Matters Week.

“Physician assisted suicide is a highly emotive issue,’ said the chaplain, The Rev Ian Dewar.

“But it is too important to leave to soundbite arguments.

“We need space and time to be able to have thoughtful and considerate discussions about such an important issue.”

The debate, which takes place at St Thomas’ Church, Penny Street, Lancaster, starts at 5.45pm on Wednesday May 16.

It includes a café beforehand in which people will have the opportunity to talk more generally about their views on the end life, with free coffee and cake provided in order to help discussions along.

The debate features Dr Richard Scheffer; Retired Palliative Care Physician and a member of Healthcare Professionals for Assisted Dying and Robert Preston; Director of Living and Dying Well.

Tickets for the event, which is limited to 100 people, can be obtained either via Eventbrite or by contacting Ian Dewar on 01524 51923.