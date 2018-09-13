Join campaign to make your home smoke-free

September is Smoke Free Homes Month and the only way to protect your children and young people from second-hand smoke is to keep the environment around them smoke free.

Second hand smoke is dangerous for anyone exposed to it, but children are especially at risk of serious illnesses due to second hand smoke, and the best way to protect them is to quit smoking completely.

If you are not ready to quit, make every effort to keep your cigarette smoke away from other people, especially children, as the home is now the main source of exposure to second hand smoke for children.

Gareth Beck from the Quit Squad said: “It’s important for parents and grandparents who smoke to realise the harms that second hand smoke does to children.

“Over 80 percent of second hand smoke is invisible and odourless; every time a child breathes in second hand smoke, they breathe in thousands of chemicals that put them at risk of serious health conditions including meningitis, cancer, bronchitis and pneumonia.

“Babies exposed to second-hand smoke are also at risk of sudden infant death.

“Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s harmless. Adults are also at risk of second hand smoke.

“People who breathe in second hand smoke are at risk of the same diseases as smokers, including cancer and heart disease.

“The best way to protect children is to give up smoking and make the Smoke Free Pledge, which is a commitment to make your home smoke free to protect your family from second hand smoke.”

You can make a smokefree pledge by visiting www.lancashiresmokefreehomes.co.uk.

If you want expert support and advice to give up smokingsmoking, you can contact the Quit Squad Freephone on 08003286297.

For further information on Smoke Free Pledges telephone 01706 871740 or visit www.lancashiresmokefreehomes.co.uk.