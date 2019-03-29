Jenny from the block leaves Royal Lancaster Infirmary

An auxiliary nurse at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary has retired after 39 years service.

Jenny Stokes was on Ward 16 Gynaecology at the infirmary.

Jenny said: “I started out as a catering assistant on February 2, 1980. I then moved to the women’s unit as an auxiliary/CSW on July 1, 1983 where I have worked on ward 16 for most of that time.

After I retire I plan to spend more time at the gym and maybe try some yoga. I will also de-clutter my house which my husband will be pleased with. I may even get some tattoos – or maybe not!

“I will miss the colleagues and friends I have met over the years but I am looking forward to my retirement and the new chapter in my life.”