Hundreds have digital say

Last year Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria asked the Healthwatch Collaborative to help them find out what local people think about using digital technology to manage their health and wellbeing.

Almost 2,000 people got involved in the conversation about digital health.

Healthwatch have now published the resulting ‘Have your say: digital health’ report.

The aim of the project was to explore how local people currently use technology to manage their health and wellbeing – and that of their families and those they support or care for.

Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria wanted to learn about the challenges people might face when using digital technology, to understand how the health and care system can better support people to use digital tools and to hear their ideas about improvements for the future.

Download the ‘Have your say: digital health’ report from the Healthwatch Lancashire website at https://healthwatchlancashire.co.uk/.