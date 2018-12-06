Former footballer talks about Motor Neurone Disease at University of Cumbria

Former professional footballer Len Johnrose has shared his experiences of living with Motor Neurone Disease with nursing students at the Lancaster campus of the University of Cumbria.

The 49 year-old former midfielder who played for clubs including Bury, Burnley and Swansea City spoke candidly about his life as a primary school teacher and how he and has family cope with his condition which was diagnosed two years ago.

Sue Muller, regional care development adviser (Lancashire & Cumbria) for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, facilitated the session and explored with the students the role that they should play in supporting patients, their family members and friends through what is a devastating and life-limiting illness.

Alison Buckley, Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing, Health & Professional Practice who organised the session, said: “Len’s story was emotional and so powerful, and highlighted the importance that as future nurses we need to privilege patient experiences as a valuable evidence base for our practice.”

She added: “We are extremely honoured that Len and Sue gave their time to share their experiences and contribute to our nursing programme.”

Wendy Hoban, a 3rd year pre-registration nursing student, said: “A massive thanks to Len for taking time to come and speak with us today. An emotive and inspiring afternoon on my nursing journey.”