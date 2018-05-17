Events across Lancashire for dementia week

Events to support Dementia Action Week are being held at Lancashire County Council’s care homes and day centres.

Dementia Action Week, which runs from May 21 to 28, is a national campaign which encourages people to do something to improve the lives of people living with dementia. Among the activities there will be a Dementia Café at Dolphinlee House, in Lancaster.

And Lancaster BID is working in collaboration with Gill Grattan, a local dementia champion, The Cumberland and The Borough, to hold a dementia awareness event on May 24, upstairs at The Borough, in Dalton Square.

These sessions are designed to be useful to businesses and employees who have customer facing roles and all businesses are welcome to attend.

Sessions are available at 9.30am, 10.45am and 1.15pm on May 24. To book your place, please contract Gill Gratton on 07850218914 or email gill.grattan@reconnectdementia.com or the Lancaster BID team on 01524 590650.

County Coun Shaun Turner, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re pleased to support Dementia Action Week. It’s about doing something that makes a difference.

“Research shows that engaging in activities like singing, dancing, arts and crafts, and reminiscing sessions can improve people’s brain activity, wellbeing and mood. There are lots of activities at our care homes and day centres. People who use these services, their families and staff are all looking forward to the week.”

For more information about the Dementia Action Week events in Lancashire, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/your-health-and-wellbeing/staying-mentally-well/dementia/#support