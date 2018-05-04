County's paramedics vote to strike

Paramedics in Lancashire have voted for strike action in a pay dispute that has been running for more than 12 years.

Members of the GMB union were balloted for strike action and have overwhelmingly voted in favour.

In the ballot, which closed on Thursday, 84 per cent of North West Ambulance Service’s GMB members voted to strike.

Mike Buoey, GMB Organiser, said: “No one wants to take strike action and GMB’s North West paramedics will only do so as a last resort – and with a heavy heart.

“But they’ve come to the end of their tether waiting many years for their job to be re-evaluated for the years between 2005 to 2016.

“NWAS has so far refused to budge – but now our members have voted to strike maybe they will get round the table with a genuine commitment to finding a solution.

“Hopefully industrial action can still be avoided.”

Fellow ambulance union Unite is recommending members accept the NHS pay offer. Yet North West officials are urging members to reject it.