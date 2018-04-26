Carers can branch out to Lancaster cafe for support and help

A carers group in Lancaster is providing support to those in the area by offering a friendly, supportive atmosphere where people can share their feelings and experiences, in order to look after their own wellbeing and improve the care that they provide.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Carers Café runs every Tuesday from 4pm and 6pm at The Orchard in Lancaster and provides a place where local carers can access information and support whilst also making a peer support group of new friends.

The group is looking for carers, loved ones or those who support someone with a mental illness to come along to the group.

Cath Thompson, Occupational Therapist Clinical Specialist at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “We understand how carers improve the lives of others and how much they make a difference through all that they can and do give.

“We recognise all of the difficulties that caring for another person can bring and the café aims to ensure that carers feel that they are supported too.”

If you are a carer who is looking for support, pop in to the Carers Café and have a chat, share, listen and laugh every Tuesday at Orchard, Pathfinders Drive, Lancaster.

Call Catherine Thompson on 01524 550600 for more information.