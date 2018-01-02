Health trust boss receives damehood

The chief executive of Morecambe Bay’s health trust has been made a Dame in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Jackie Daniel, chief executive of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) said she was “humbled and honoured” to receive the damehood for services to healthcare, in particular her leadership in the turnaround of the trust following its inadequate CQC rating in 2014.

Dame Jackie said: “I am humbled and honoured to have received this.

“It reflects the exceptional teamwork and support I have had in current and previous roles.

“It is a privilege to lead in the NHS; I have loved every moment since beginning as a nurse Cadet in Yorkshire.

“The last five years or so in the bay have been amongst the most memorable.”

Pearse Butler, chair at UHMBT said: “I am delighted and proud that Jackie has been recognised and honoured in this way; it is a great tribute to

both her work in Morecambe Bay and her lifelong career in the NHS.”

Jackie Daniel, who has spent 27 years in acute care, was appointed chief executive at the trust in 2012.

Prior to this she had been a chief executive at the Manchester Mental Health and Social Care Trust for over ten years.