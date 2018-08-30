Headlock in Morecambe street leads to fractured eye socket for 28-year-old man

A man suffered a fractured eye socket following an assault in a Morecambe street,

Police were called at around 3.20am on August 18 after the 28-year-old man was found in Queen Street with facial injuries.

The man, from the Morecambe area, had been about halfway down the town centre street when he was put in a headlock by another man. He was eventually released, but fell forward hitting his face on the floor, fracturing his eye socket and falling unconscious. He was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. The attacker made off from the scene before police arrived.

Police are urging anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.

Det Con Nikki Kay, of Lancashire Police, said: “We believe a number of people were in the area at the time of the offence.”

Anyone with information should call 01524 596455 or email 6746@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log WB1809833 of August 18.